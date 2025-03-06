Home
Thursday, March 6, 2025
Anurag Kashyap Bids Goodbye To ‘Toxic’ Bollywood, Filmmaker Will Now Make Movies For This Industry: I Envy Them

Despite distancing himself from Bollywood, Kashyap continues to be involved in films. He is set to appear in Dacoit, a bilingual film (Hindi and Telugu) alongside Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur.

Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap


Renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has officially announced his departure from Bollywood, citing the industry’s excessive focus on box office success and diminishing space for artistic expression.

In a recent interview with a leading publication, Kashyap expressed his frustration with the “toxic” environment that prioritizes profits over creativity.

Frustration with Bollywood’s Box Office Race

Speaking about the current state of the Hindi film industry, Kashyap stated, “I want to stay away from film people. The industry has become too toxic. Everyone is chasing unrealistic targets, trying to make the next Rs 500 or Rs 800 crore film. The creative atmosphere is gone.”

Shift Towards South Indian Cinema

According to a leading publication, Kashyap is reportedly relocating to Bengaluru to collaborate with South Indian filmmakers. He previously shared his admiration for South Indian cinema and lamented the increasing financial pressures in Bollywood.

In an earlier interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Kashyap revealed, “I envy South filmmakers. Now, it’s difficult for me to experiment because producers are only concerned about margins and profits. Before a film even starts, the discussion is about how to sell it, which takes away the joy of filmmaking. That’s why I want to move out of Mumbai next year.”

Despite distancing himself from Bollywood, Kashyap continues to be involved in films. He is set to appear in Dacoit, a bilingual film (Hindi and Telugu) alongside Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur. The film’s release date is yet to be announced.

Additionally, he is promoting Footage, a Malayalam thriller directed by Saiju Sreedharan. The film, which originally premiered in August 2024, stars Manju Warrier, Vishak Nair, and Gayathri Ashok. Its Hindi version is slated for release on March 7, 2025.

