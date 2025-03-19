Home
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Anurag Kashyap Calls Out Netflix India’s Hypocrisy Over Not Supporting Indian Content: Fingers Crossed For A Better Future

In his post, Kashyap took aim at Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos and Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria, accusing them of failing to support Indian content with the same enthusiasm they show for international projects.

Anurag Kashyap Calls Out Netflix India’s Hypocrisy Over Not Supporting Indian Content: Fingers Crossed For A Better Future

Anurag Kashyap expressed his frustration towards Netflix


Renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has openly voiced his frustration over Netflix’s handling of Indian content, accusing the streaming giant’s leadership of hypocrisy and creative restrictions.

In a recent Instagram post, he criticized the platform’s decision-making process, claiming that Indian filmmakers are not granted the same creative freedom as their international counterparts.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10)

Admiration for Netflix’s British Series ‘Adolescence’

Kashyap’s post was initially intended to praise Netflix’s British drama Adolescence, which he described as an exceptional series that left him feeling both inspired and envious. The director lauded the performances of Owen Cooper and Stephen Graham, the latter of whom not only stars in the series but also co-created it.

However, his admiration for Adolescence quickly turned into a critique of Netflix’s treatment of Indian projects.

Calling Out Netflix CEO

In his post, Kashyap took aim at Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos and Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria, accusing them of failing to support Indian content with the same enthusiasm they show for international projects.

He referenced a post by Sarandos about the platform’s commitment to creative storytelling and career-defining performances, arguing that such a project would have been rejected had it been pitched from India.

“If they were pitched this, most probably they would have rejected it or turned it into a 90-minute film,” Kashyap remarked.

Frustration Over Netflix India’s Decision-Making Process

Kashyap, who previously worked with Netflix on Sacred Games, shared his disappointment with the platform’s handling of Indian content. He revealed that after his experience with Sacred Games, his subsequent dealings with the platform were met with insecurity and lack of empathy from Netflix India’s team.

“Having gone through twice with them post Sacred Games and dealing with total lack of empathy, courage, and dumbness mixed with immense insecurity of the series head and the team that keeps getting fired, it frustrates me,” he wrote.

The filmmaker further alleged that Netflix’s primary focus in India’s vast market of 1.4 billion people is simply to boost subscriptions, rather than support meaningful storytelling. He criticized Netflix’s selection process, referencing shows like Saare Jahan Se Achcha, which he described as poorly written and underdeveloped.

“This hypocrisy of Ted and Bela Bajaria for the Indian market of 1.4 billion people, where their only interest is an increase in subscriptions and nothing else,” he stated.

Hope for a Better Future in Indian Streaming Content

Despite his harsh criticism, Kashyap expressed hope for the future of Indian content on Netflix. He acknowledged that some of Netflix India’s best productions, such as Delhi Crime, Kohrra, and Trial by Fire, were initially acquired or developed when the platform had minimal faith in them.

“Fingers crossed for a better future,” he concluded.

The British miniseries Adolescence, created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, follows the gripping story of a 13-year-old boy accused of murder.

The series has received widespread acclaim, particularly for its unique filming technique, which involves shooting each scene in a single take. Released on March 13, Adolescence has been praised for its raw storytelling and powerful performances.

