Actor Payal Ghosh accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault. She claimed that when she went to Anurag Kashyap to discuss work, he took her to a separate room and approached her in a wrong manner. In an attempt to refute her claims, Kashyap said in a tweet that her claims were 'baseless'.

Responding to sexual assault allegations of actress Payal Ghosh, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap rejected all the accusations saying they are “baseless”. Kashyap tweeted in Hindi, ”Wow! it took so long to try to silence me. You lied so much in this effort and also dragged other women despite you being a woman. Have some dignity madam! I will just say that all your allegations are baseless.”

He said that in the process of accusing him, Payal also dragged the Bachchan family and his artists, but she failed. He added that he married twice, if that was a crime, then he accepts it. He said that he also admits that he had loved a lot whether it was his first wife, his second wife, or any lover, or any other woman he had worked with.

Kashyap added that he would never behave that way nor would tolerate such manners. He added, “will see what happens. Pray and love to you. Apologies for answering your English in my Hindi.”

क्या बात है , इतना समय ले लिया मुझे चुप करवाने की कोशिश में । चलो कोई नहीं ।मुझे चुप कराते कराते इतना झूठ बोल गए की औरत होते हुए दूसरी औरतों को भी संग घसीट लिया। थोड़ी तो मर्यादा रखिए मैडम। बस यही कहूँगा की जो भी आरोप हैं आपके सब बेबुनियाद हैं ।१/४ — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 19, 2020

#WATCH: He made me feel uncomfortable. I felt bad about it, whatever happened shouldn't have happened. If someone approaches you for work,it doesn't mean the person is prepared for anything: Actor Payal Ghosh on her allegation of sexual harassment against Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap pic.twitter.com/rL0C1AHZNe — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2020

Earlier, speaking to ANI over the phone on the sexual assault allegations, Ghosh said, “Anurag Kashyap was a Facebook friend of mine. I met him in 2014-15 along with my manager. On the second day, he called me at his residence, asking me to wear clothes that do not project me as a heroine. I wore ‘salwar kameez’ to meet him.”

She alleged that on the third day, when she went to meet him, he took her to a separate room and played an adult film. She said that it was then that she realised his intentions, as she wanted to leave, Kashyap started touching her inappropriately. She said that then, he opened his clothes and tried to open hers, after which he attempted to molest her. She said that even after telling him that she was not comfortable, yet he continued with his indecent behaviour, when he realised that his attempts were in vain, he asked her to come mentally prepared next time.

When asked that why did not reveal the incident all these years, the actor said that in the beginning, she would get nightmares, later, she was scared that they would cause any harm if this comes out. She said that she was also not allowed to speak about this incident, her brother and manager were of the view that revealing the incident would destroy her career.

Ghosh further said that the person talks about all the patriotic words towards women, a person who pretends like this must be exposed. She added that she requests the authorities to kindly take action and let the country see the “demon behind the man.”

She said she has spoken to the Commissioner of Mumbai Police and requested protection from the Centre and state governments as well. She said that they had advised her to lodge a complaint, the National Women’s Commission has also asked her to file a complaint.

Talking about actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his Mumbai recently, she said that she and him shared the same gym, he was a dedicated person and was very shy. She said that even she used to get anxiety attacks and was prescribed the same medicine as him.

She revealed that there is nepotism in Bollywood. She said that after Kangana Ranaut raised her voice, it has reduced to some extent, otherwise, it was there to a large extent. She added that some things she says are absolutely correct. She said, “However, I feel she speaks too much at the time. But I like the points she raises.”

Regarding the recent statements by Ravi Kishan, Jaya Bachchan and Jaya Prada on the alleged use of drugs in Bollywood, she said, “Not everybody takes drugs in Bollywood, however, some do. Jaya Bachchan was right when she said that the entire industry should not be blamed because of some people. Even Hema Malini also supported her. They are veteran actors in Bollywood and their views should not be neglected. But if I say that there is no talk of drugs in Bollywood, it would be wrong.”

