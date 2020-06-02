Anurag Kashyap has recently launched his new production company titled as Good Bad Films. Further, he is all set to release the first film under the banners Choked.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who is best known for his films Gangs of Wasseypur, Bombay Talkies, Bombay Velvet, Manmarziyaan, and Ghost Stories, has launched a new production house—Good Bad Films. The filmmaker is all set to release the first film under the same banner titled Choked. Some hours back, the filmmaker also unveiled the logo of the production company along with his partners Akshay Thakkar and Dhruv Jagasia.

Earlier, to this Anurag Kashyap was the co-founder of Phantom Films which unfortunately got dissolved in 2018 after some allegations imposed on his partner Vikas Bahl. Before Phantom Films, Anurag Kashyap started his own production house in 2009 in the name of Anurag Kashyap Films. Talking about his upcoming film Choked features Mirzya actor Saiyami Kher in lead roles along with Roshan Mathew, Amruta Subhash, and Rajshri Deshpande.

Choked will premiere on Netflix on June 5. Talking about the plot, the film narrates the story of a bank cashier, who finds cash coming out of her kitchen sink when the country is facing demonetization of 2016. With an interesting storyline and different characters, no doubt, Choked will refresh the minds of the audience.

Earlier in an interview, Saiyami Kher opened up about her character Sarita and said that she is a sole breadwinner and middle-class women. She said that though Sarita gets frustrated from her circumstances, at the same time she never accepts defeat and tries hard to work towards her dreams. She added that the writer, Nihit Bhave has written the story beautifully and has woven the various complexities of middle-class people very nicely in the script.

