Gangs of Wasseypur director Anurag Kashyap left quit twitter on August 10, he revealed that he is receiving threats on social media for his parents and daughter; he also mentioned that he should not speak if he is not having a right of speech.

Anurag Kashyap leaves twitter as he was receiving threatful messages and calls for his family and daughter. The director is no more available on twitter, he last tweeted that it is understood that people don’t want to talk when they started threatening your family, it might be pointless or rational, he added that thuggery is going to be the new way of living a life, unfortunately, thugs will rule. He congratulates this new and absurd media and ended by saying, hope you thrive.

He followed up and gave warm wishes in his another tweet, he wished happiness and success; he claimed that it would be his last tweet to his followers as he is leaving Twitter. He added that he should be quiet when he is not allowed to share his point of views and opinions without any fear. Good Bye were his last words on twitter.

The Bollywood director was very active on social media and used to tweet regularly on social and national issues. He raised his voice against the mob lynching happening in many parts of India. He is one of that 49 celebrity who wrote a letter to the prime minister regarding lynching issue. He also tweeted, and congratulate PM on his win in elections 2019. He wrote, congratulations dear Narendra Modi sir on your grand victory.

He also thanked him for spreading the message of inclusiveness. He put a question in his tweed and asked PM that how he could deal with the followers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who celebrate the victory of BJP by threatening Anurag’s daughter just because he is PM’s dissenter.

Anurag Kashyap is a Bollywood film writer, producer, and director, he won many Filmfare and National Awards. He gave the blockbuster films Gangs of Wasseypur, Super 30, Shahid, Lust Stories and many more. His upcoming film is Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu’s Saand Ki Aankh; he is all set for the release of season 2 of Sacred Games on 15 August.

