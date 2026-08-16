Anurag Kashyap Opens Up About 20-Year Age Gap With Shubhra Shetty: ‘At One Point, I Tried To Push Her Away’

Anurag Kashyap and Shubhra Shetty have largely kept their relationship away from the spotlight. Nearly 11 years after they began dating, the couple has now offered a rare glimpse into their life together in a joint interview with Janice Sequeira.

The filmmaker, 53, and Shubhra, who is in her 30s, have an age gap of around 20 years. Rather than brushing aside the attention it has attracted, the two spoke candidly about how the difference affected their relationship, particularly in its early years.

Kashyap admitted that he became increasingly conscious of the age gap as the years passed. “At one point I had become so conscious that I tried to push her away,” he said, explaining that Shubhra’s youthful appearance sometimes made him more aware of their age difference.

Shubhra said, ‘He wanted me to find my way back’

Shubhra recalled that Kashyap was more certain about his feelings in the beginning, but he also gave her space to figure out what she wanted. She said his greater life experience meant he encouraged her to go out, explore and find her own path before deciding where their relationship stood. Over time, their shared interests in films, books and festivals became an important part of their bond.

The couple had initially tried to keep their relationship private. Kashyap eventually confirmed that he was in a relationship in 2018, saying at the time that he did not believe his personal life was anyone else’s business.

Who is Shubhra Shetty?

Shubhra has maintained a relatively low public profile despite being linked to one of Hindi cinema’s best-known filmmakers. Their relationship became public around 2017 after Kashyap shared photographs of them on Instagram.

The couple now lives in Bengaluru after Kashyap moved away from Mumbai.

Anurag Kashyap’s latest film Bandar

On the professional front, Kashyap recently directed Bandar, starring Bobby Deol. The film premiered at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival before releasing in Indian cinemas on June 5, 2026.