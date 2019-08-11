In the evening of August 10, the multi-talented filmmaker Anurag Kashyap deleted his Twitter account saying that his family is continuously getting threatening and his daughter getting rape threats. After he deleted his Twitter handle, his decision is making rounds over the internet. Check out more below!

The veteran film-director and producer Anurag Kashyap is currently trending on Twitter as he left the microblogging site Twitter in the evening of August 10 mentioning that his family was constantly receiving the dangerous threat calls. The tweets, the director made before deleting his Twitter handle are making the rounds on social media.

It has been a long time that the filmmaker was receiving the continuous threat calls and his daughter, Aaliyah, was getting the rape threats online. Taking a huge step, this time Anurag Kashyap decided to delete his Twitter account leaving a message for all.

In his last tweets, the filmmaker defined that it is very disheartening for him receiving the regular threatening over the phone calls and the internet. He said that the thugs will rule and thuggery will be the new way of life. It shows how frustrated and heartbroken the Sacred Games director was.

The Super 30 producer wrote in his last tweet that when he won’t be allowed to speak his mind without fear then he would rather not speak at all and left Twitter with this note.

Over this decision of Anurag Kashyap, people took up to their social media handles to react over this, where some people are supporting the decision of the director and some are against it.

The most-controversial KRK also took up to his social media account supporting Anurag Kashyap, he said that India is a democratic country and there should be a freedom to express ourselves.

One of the Twitter users said that the trolls are becoming more powerful than the law.

Some Twitter users also said that it is a publicity stunt.

Currently, Anurag Kashyap is all set to come up with the second season of his most-awaited web series Sacred Games 2 on August 15.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App