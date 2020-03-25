Anurag Kashyap on PM Modi: Amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, PM Modi decree and said, the nation will be lockdown for 21 days. Meanwhile, filmmakers Anurag raised the concern as he was not prepared with the essential commodities. Kashyap even thanked the government for taking stern actions for saving the nation.

Anurag Kashyap on PM Modi: After PM Narendra Modi took a historic decision of 21-day lockdown in the country, amid novel coronavirus outbreak. Director Anurag Kashyap through his tweet said, that he was not prepared for the next. The tweet reads, wish the lockdown would be started from 8 am so that he could be prepared with all the essential commodities, even 4 am was also ok. However, Anurag thanked PM Modi for taking stern decision to save the nation.

Meanwhile, the whole Bollywood film fraternity supported lockdown and urged the citizens to keep safe and secure at home. Actors are posting various ways on how to be productive during self-quarantine, as it is the only way to survive the fittest. While some are focusing on their fitness while some hoving their cooking and singing skills.

Talking about the 21 days lockdown for stated and Union territories, the decisions took by PM Modi is to break the cycle of infection. Pm also assured that essential commodities will available for the citizens. While, Hospitals, grocery shops, banks, ATMs, petrol pumps will continue to function.

Check the post:

8 बजे रात के बजाए सुबह आठ बजे बोल देते । चार बजे भी बोल देते तो इंतज़ाम कर लेते । हमेशा आठ बजे ही बोलते हैं और समय देते हैं चार घंटे का । उनका क्या जो पैदल घर को निकले हैं शहर छोड़ के , क्योंकि बस या ट्रेन नहीं चल रही ? अब कहें तो कहें क्या । ठीक है प्रभु। — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) March 24, 2020

In the decree, PM said we have to take the things seriously and support each other by self quarantine, if not, then India might face the biggest slowdown in every possible way from health to the economy will be affected. It will go back to 21 years from where we started. With folded hands, PM requested people to save your family and save each citizen.

