The second season of Sacred Games is going to come out in just 3 days and it has made the talks all around. Fans have started watching the first season again for a quick recap so that they can catch the story easily as it has been a year since the last season came. While in an interview, director Anurag Kashyap has talked about his expectations from this season.

Just in 3 days, the long-awaited Netflix’s Indian original series is going to stream and fans are already so excited to watch the upcoming episodes of the season 2 on day 1 itself. The first season of the web-series was a superhit and the makers and the actors received the overwhelming response from the audience. After watching season 1, fans are so curious to watch the whole story of Ganesh Gaitonde, the character of a Mumbai don played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

The story revolves around the two important characters of the web-show, Sartaj Singh (Mumbai Police Officer) and Ganesh Gaitonde (Mumbai don with a god-complex). The life history of Ganesh Gaitonde is what Sartaj Singh is trying to dig out in the show. The suspense in season 2 is that why Ganesh Gaitonde mysteriously killed himself in front of Sartaj Singh and who is the mysterious person Tiwari?

In a recent interview, Anurag Kashyap talked about Sacred Games season 1 and 2, in which he said that the response of the first season was overwhelming and he never expected before that he would get such an amazing response and applause from the audience. Now he’s on the flip side of the success and this time the expectations are higher.

Kashyap says that the expectations of the audience are even more now and we have to deliver them the right content they are expecting from this season as well and that’s a great thing, there should be pressure. He adds on that he wasn’t involved in the writing of season 1 and season 2, he left it to the people like, Vikram and Varun, who invested almost three years in this so that when it comes out to the audience, it gives them a new level of entertainment.

This time, before season 2 of Sacred Games streams, he wants to disappear so as to stay away from the response of the audience because he doesn’t want to make his curiosity even higher as he got the overwhelming response last time. This time he wants to be in a place with no access to the internet.

The Sacred Games season 2 will stream on Netflix from August 15.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App