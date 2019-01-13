Anusha Dandekar Instagram photos: VJ Anusha Dandekar's throwback photos, in which she is seen wearing a very cute pink lingerie is way too hot to ignore. The hottie has as many as 1.1 million followers on Instagram, which shows that with the advent of social media and Instagram, the diva has now garnered a lot of attention.

With innumerable shows an amazing dress sense, she is also an inspiration to many young girls

Anusha Dandekar Instagram photos: Anusha Dandekar, the young diva, VJ has won many hearts lately, rather she has always managed to win hearts. With innumerable shows an amazing dress sense, she is also an inspiration to many young girls. The hottie has as many as 1.1 million followers on Instagram, which shows that with the advent of social media and Instagram, the diva has now garnered a lot of attention.

In one of the throwback photos, she is sen in a very cute pink lingerie. She carried the attire with utmost grace and confidence, and perhaps, that is why is she popular among young girls. It was in 2002 when she was selected as an anchor in MTV’s House of Style. Her participation in fashion was way too much and she was also awarded the Best VJ at the Cosmopolitan Fun Fearless Female Awards.

In the below post, Anusha is seen wearing a purple off shoulder crop top and a bodycon skirt. Her hair in the look garnered the most attention, as it was a unique style, which went quite well with the outfit.

Here the diva is seen in a red crop top, with which she has paired black and white fitted pants. Her smile and that blood red lip shade looked way too sassy on her. This fashion icon was also seen on the cover photo of Cosmopolitan, Elle and Seventeen.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More