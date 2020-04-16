Anusha Dandekar on breakup rumours with Karan Kundra: VJ Anusha Dandekar has reacted to breakup rumours with actor Karan Kundra. In an elaborate Instagram post, Anusha has said that she knows who has gone to the press with this information.

Anusha Dandekar on breakup rumours with Karan Kundra: Actor Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar’s relationship has reportedly hit a rock bottom. In the past couple of days, reports were rife that the Love School couple, which has been living in together for about two years, has decided to take a break from each other. They are also apparently not living under the same roof anymore. Amidst a lot of hearsay, Anusha has finally ended her silence over the entire matter.

It so happened that Anusha recently shared a text conversation on her Instagram story in which an unknown individual can be seen asking her about rumours of her and Karan hitting a rough patch. Commenting on the same, Anusha said she would never do this but now she has to. She received this message on her private number without any introduction. Despite asking an inappropriate question, the person sent her question marks as if he/she is entitled to a response.

Anusha then responded that we are in middle of a pandemic. She would have normally ignored this kind of message but it is seriously not okay. In a follow up story, Anusha said that she is tired of people assuming her kindness to be her weakness. She knows who has gone to the press with this information and hopes that this individual realizes how they are choosing to live their life. In the end, Anusha said that that person is not her friend but whether they are anybody’s friend at all is questionable.

On the work front, Karan Kundra and Anushka Dandekar were recently seen in a campaign by Woman Up, in which she were spotted wearing clothes from the same brand.

