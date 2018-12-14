One of the most memorable weddings of Bollywood, the Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli wedding which took place last year left us all in happy tears. Now that the happy couple have successfully finished the first year of their marriage, the nation wished them a happy wedding anniversary on December 11. There were so many things to die for in the royal wedding and one of them were how beautiful Anushka looked as a bride.

The gorgeous bride took to her official Instagram account to post few clips from her wedding video which broke social media in minutes. The video not only took us all back in the happy moment but also made us believe that true love still exists. While the cutest hubby, Virat Kohli also showered love on his beloved wife, posting beautiful wedding photos of them and wishing her a happy wedding anniversary.

But none of the both revealed what their plans were for the very special day. Anushka Sharma accompanied Virat for his second test match against Australia and they both flew to Perth. Before this, the duo managed to spare a beautiful date with each other, celebrating their love. Luckily, the organiser of their dreamy date shared few pictures of it. With the soothing wind, by the lakeshore, the couple spent a romantic evening. Set up with white flowers everything lovely, the spot made us fall in love with it.

Here are the photos!

Although, both of them still can’t believe that it has already been an year, we are still enjoying the wedding photos as if it was yesterday when they tied the knot. One of the most special things noticed in their bond was when husband Virat Kohli captioned his anniversary post calling Anushka his best friend. Oh, can it get anymore dreamy?

