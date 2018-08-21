Celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli never fail to give relationship goals. This time the couple is caught exchanging flying kisses in Nottingham during the India-England Test series.

The most happening couple of Bollywood Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli never fail to give relationship goals. Every now and then, be it social media or in public, the couple is seen indulging in PDA. A latest video is surfacing on the internet where Anushka is showering love on her hubby Virat. In the video, Anushka Sharma can be seen giving flying kisses to her hubby Virat during a test match series against England when Kohli scored his 23rd test century.

It all happened when Virat scored his 23rd century and blew kisses towards his wife Anushka, who was standing in the pavilion.

Isn’t it adorable?

Time and again Anushka proves to be a strong support for Virat. She has always been seen accompanying Virat on the world tours and team party celebrations. Although the couple prefers to keep personal life away from the limelight as much as possible, the duo never miss any opportunity to showering love on each other through their gestures and speeches.

Recently, when Virat was awarded the Polly Umrigar award, he didn’t forget to mention Anushka in his acceptance speech. In the speech, he said that his wife was there that day so made it more special. The awards hadn’t happened previous year but he was glad they hadn’t because she wasn’t there then.

Reportedly, the couple is all set to appear in the season 6 of Koffee with Karan and if this turns out to be true, then surely we can have a lot to discuss. On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Pari, her third film as a producer. She is currently busy in promoting her upcoming film Sui Dhaga with Varun Dhawan. Besides Sui Dhaga, she is also shooting for Anand L Rai Zero along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

