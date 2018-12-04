Anushka Sharma zero look: Anushka Sharma surprised many at the promotion of her upcoming film, Zero, which features Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. At the promotion event, Anushka was seen in two looks. In the first look, she was seen in a bodycon white suit and the other one was of a cowboy look.

Anushka Sharma zero look: Zero actress Anushka Sharma was spotted at the promotion of her upcoming directed by film Anand L Rai. At the event, the diva was seen in some really classy attires. In the first look, she was seen in a bodycon white suit, which comprised of white pants and full sleeves white top. The other was really unique red polo-styled coat which she paired with corduroy pants and golden stilettos.

In her former look, Anusha opted for really subtle makeup and kept her hair open. To complete the look, she was seen in diamond-studded earnings. The entire look was way too classy and can be used for a perfect offcial meeting or dinner date.

In her latter look, Anushka looks more happing and looks like she is gearing up for some cowboy festival. Her makeup was an amalgamation of black eyes, lightly shaded lipstick and subtle foundation.

The Band Baja Baarat actress choose to tie her hair in this look so that the entire outfit is seen properly. The best party of her 2nd look was her red polo-styled coat, which can be a good choice for the winters.

In the film, Zero, Anushka plays the role of a scientist with cerebral palsy, whereas the King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan plays the role of a dwarf. It also features Katrina Kaif, who is also gearing up for her upcoming film Bharat.

