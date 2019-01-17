Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma who is quite active in propagating social messages across the nation has become the new brand ambassador of Rajinigandha Pearls. She recently, endorsed tobacco brand Rajinigandha pearls. In the advertisement, dressed in a red shimmery gown as a showstopper, she can be seen consuming tobacco with grace signifying that the product is good for health. Tobacco causes oral cancer is a known fact and it has hurt several sentiments of the netizens. The advertisement didn’t go well with the netizens and they chose to troll the actor.
Now, various tweets have emerged on the social media where she has received a lot of flak from the Twitteratti. From calling it a horrendous and advertisement to labelling Anushka as an irresponsible celebrity, the social media is flooded with various tweets on the social media.
Check out the social media trolls.
Anushka Sharma is a wife of Indian captain cricketer Virat Kohli. She is also a PETA promoter. She encourages a healthy lifestyle and meat-free meals. Last year, she collaborated with PETA. She has always maintained a stand that she will not propogate anything that says this is right or wrong.
The couple is presently in Australia. Virat Kohli is playing the ODI series. Virat Kohli shared the photograph on Twitter. In the photograph, Virat Kohli can be seen smiling for the cameras.
On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Zero along with Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. She has featured ins various movies such as Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sui Dhaga, PK, Pari. She made her debut with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.
