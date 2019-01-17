Anushka Sharma is the new brand ambassador of Rajanigandha Pearls and some section of the netizens is not at all happy about it. They have brutally trolled the actor for propagating wrong social message despite being a promoter of healthy living. The video has been shared all across the social media. In the video, Anushka Sharma can be seen as a show-stopper where she can be seen consuming tobacco with style.

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma who is quite active in propagating social messages across the nation has become the new brand ambassador of Rajinigandha Pearls. She recently, endorsed tobacco brand Rajinigandha pearls. In the advertisement, dressed in a red shimmery gown as a showstopper, she can be seen consuming tobacco with grace signifying that the product is good for health. Tobacco causes oral cancer is a known fact and it has hurt several sentiments of the netizens. The advertisement didn’t go well with the netizens and they chose to troll the actor.

Now, various tweets have emerged on the social media where she has received a lot of flak from the Twitteratti. From calling it a horrendous and advertisement to labelling Anushka as an irresponsible celebrity, the social media is flooded with various tweets on the social media.

Check out the social media trolls.

@AnushkaSharma this my first tweet 4 u. Admired you coz of ur character & movies. Seeing u in an ad of rajnigandha pearls left me in shock. Could not match ur character with the ad. — Udipto Bhowmik (@udiptobowmik) January 16, 2019

Anushka sharma's ad on Rajnigandha 'pearl' is absolutely horrendous. No clue as to what's happening in that ad. — Savitha (@SavithaKartha) January 16, 2019

Just saw @AnushkaSharma endorsing Rajnigandha silver pearls supari. Husband (@imVkohli ) says he will not sell products that are harmful, wife sells supari and schools ppl on civic issues with a camera crew. Salute! https://t.co/MWLEw9iMXY — NavySeal (@DaPugLyf) January 16, 2019

Very good thought Madam.I hope U have similar thoughts for patients of oral cancer too.

Millions of ur fans will be exposed to the no. 1 risk factor of this dreadful disease after u endorsed the "Rajnigandha" brand.

Are over 1 lac deaths a year really worth the crores of rupees? — Dr. Apurva Garg 🇮🇳 (@drapurvagarg) January 15, 2019

@AnushkaSharma did not expect a responsible person like you to advertise a gutkha manufacturing company product.rajnigandha makes products which leads to cancer and other diseases.Even your husband is legally prohibited from endorsing such products…why are you doing it? — sunita gupta (@sunita_s4) January 15, 2019

@AnushkaSharma If Rajnigandha truly believed that goodness can make the world a better place, they should stop manufacture of gutkha which disfigures & kills it's users. They are using you to kill more people. pic.twitter.com/wL6joGV8HN — IndianCancerSociety (@IndianCancerSoc) January 15, 2019

Anushka Sharma is a wife of Indian captain cricketer Virat Kohli. She is also a PETA promoter. She encourages a healthy lifestyle and meat-free meals. Last year, she collaborated with PETA. She has always maintained a stand that she will not propogate anything that says this is right or wrong.

The couple is presently in Australia. Virat Kohli is playing the ODI series. Virat Kohli shared the photograph on Twitter. In the photograph, Virat Kohli can be seen smiling for the cameras.

With some people you don't need to make an effort to connect. 🙏😇❤ pic.twitter.com/cZiwgRF83q — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 16, 2019

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Zero along with Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. She has featured ins various movies such as Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sui Dhaga, PK, Pari. She made her debut with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

