After the shocking demise of veteran actress Sridevi, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi had already cancelled their annual Holi party. Earlier in the week, Rani Mukerji also cancelled a grand song launch event for her comeback film, Hichki. Now, even screening of Anushka Sharma's Friday release Pari has been cancelled for tomorrow. The film's co-producer Prernaa Arora confirmed the news. Pari hits the theaters on Holi, March 2, 2018.

Bollywood is in a deep shock with the sudden demise of veteran actress Sridevi. Last night her body was brought to India from Dubai and the funeral will take place in the afternoon today. In the wake of such a tragedy, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and KriArj Entertainment have cancelled screenings of their upcoming film ‘Pari’ for paying tribute to Sridevi. While the industry and the country are mourning the loss of a legend, Anushka Sharma did not seem fit to premiere her horror flick for the Bollywood fraternity.

Anushka Sharma’s Parib is going to release on March 2. Two days before the release i.e. on Wednesday, the special screening of the film was kept for Bollywood celebrities but now it has been cancelled due to Sridevi’s funeral.

Producer Prernaa Aroraa has said in a statement, “We are deeply shocked and heartbroken with the untimely demise of our beloved Indian legend, Sridevi. To honour her memory and the legacy she left behind, KriArj Entertainment has decided to cancel the screening of their upcoming film, Pari, which was earlier scheduled for the 28th of February.”

Similarly, Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor had cancelled the recording of the song for their upcoming movie 102 Not Out on Sunday. Shabana Azmi and the society where Sridevi resided have cancelled their holi party to honour the actresses demise.

Sridevi started her career at the young age of four in the Tamil industry and slowly made her way to Bollywood and took it by storm, with 300 movies under her name, she became the biggest female superstar ever known for her beauty, comic timing and talent. She was married to producer Boney Kapoor and had two daughters Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. She passed away on Saturday due to accidental drowning as per the autopsy report in Dubai a few months before her older daughter Jhanvi’s Bollywood debut.

