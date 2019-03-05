Bollywood beauty Anushka Sharma tied knots with popular cricketer Virat Kohli in the year 2017. The private wedding was graced by only 42 people as Virushka wanted it to be a private affair. In a recent interview with Vogue, the diva spilled some inside secrets about her dreamy wedding which you will be surprised to know.

The most adorable celebrity couple, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are inseparable and we have seen that! With the beauty of Anushka Sharma and the dapper that Virat Kohli is, they make one of the most good-looking couples. The online PDA of the happy duo are quite loved by fans and they have made their place in a million hearts.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in December 2017 and left everyone surprised. In a private wedding, the couple tied knots and announced it to the world after it was done. Giving everyone perfect couple goals, Virat and Anushka had a magical wedding ceremony. Well, surprisingly they managed to keep it a secret and thanked the team later for their support in keeping it a private ceremony. Recently, Anushka Sharma appeared on the cover of Vogue India magazine and disclosed many secrets. Talking about her marriage and career, she made it a lot interesting.

Anushka Sharma revealed in the interview that they wanted the wedding to be a private affair with just 42 people witnessing it. She wanted it to be about Virat and Anushka marrying each other, not a big celebrity wedding. Later, she also disclosed the fake name that Virat kept to discuss his wedding plans with the team. You would be surprised to know that it was Rahul.

The beautiful wedding took place in Italy and Anushka looked absolutely dreamy. Well, the diva even slayed the magazine cover looking fabulous as ever. Take a look!

