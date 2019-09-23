Fortune India’s list of most powerful women: Fortune India has released its list of top 50 most powerful women in business. Among which Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is one of the youngest and only actor to be among the list, Alt Balaji founder Ekta Kapoor, designer Anita Dongre, Ritu Kumar, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Zia Mody, among others have been chosen as the most powerful women.

Fortune India’s list of most powerful women: Changing the business world with their dynamic ideologies and their charismatic personalities, Fortune India has shared the annual ranking list of India’s most powerful women who have changed and made an impact in the business world with their social and cultural influence. From Zia Mody to Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, Ekta Kapoor, designers Anita Dongre, Ritu Kumar, many have featured in the list.

However, what caught our attention is that among all the gems, Anushka Sharma was one of the youngest women to be featured in the Fortune India’s list of most powerful women list. Bollywood actor and face of several big brands such as Nush, Lavie, Elle 18, Myntra, Manyavar, among others, has made it to the list and is at 39th rank for her Clean Slate Films production house. She has produced three films till date with her production house such as NH 10, Pari and Phillauri among which all were box office hits earning around Rs 40 crore each. Now apart from producing films, Anushka Sharma has tied hands with Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Ekta Kapoor who rose from Rank 29 to Rank 22, is the joint managing director of the Balaji telefilms. She has slowly and steadily moved from the Soap opera television shows and moved into OTT platforms to make her way into one of the most versatile directors and producers. Her OTT platform ALT Balaji has garnered more than 20 million followers since its launch in 2017. Among other powerful women, fashion designers Anita Dongre, Ritu Kumar, were among the top 50 ranked powerful women who have changed the fashion industry.

Check out the list of Fortune India’s list of most powerful women here:

Among the top 10 rankers, Co-founder of AZB & partners Zia Mody, chairperson and Managing director of Biocon- Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Suneeta Reddy- Managing director of Apollo hospitals, Alice G Vaidyan- Chairperson and MD of General Insurance Corporation of India, Zarin Daruwala- CEO of Standard Chartered Bank of India, at rank 6 Mallika Srinivasan- Chairperson and CEO of TAFE, Arundhati Bhattacharya, Kaku Nakhtae, Shobhana Bhartia and Renuka Ramnath at rank 10.

