From making her Bollywood debut in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi with Shah Rukh Khan to kickstarting her own production house Clean Slate Films in 2015, Anushka Sharma has come a long way in the Bollywood industry. Adding another feather to her crowned hat, the 29-year-old has been featured in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List.

An actor, a producer and a youth icon Anushka Sharma has been inspiring young girls ever since the start of her Bollywood career. Now, the 29-year-old has added another feather to her crowned hat as the diva has been featured in Forbes 30 under 30 list. Giving the much-deserved recognition to Anushka, Forbes wrote, “Anushka Sharma, one of the Indian film industry’s highest-paid actresses. The 29-year old started out her career as a model in 2007, making her acting debut in 2008 in the hugely successful Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, which won her a Filmfare award for Best Actress. Going on to act in a further 19 films (three of which have not yet been released), Sharma also holds social causes dear to heart, appearing in a ‘Right to Education’ advert released by the Indian government.”

After making her Big Bollywood debut in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka paved her way to the path of success with films like Band Baaja Baraat, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, PK, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil . In 2015, she kickstarted her own production house Clean Slate Films and bankrolled films like NH10, Phillauri and her latest Pari. After the release of Pari, Anushka is currently working on her upcoming film Sui Dhaaga: Made In India with Varun Dhawan and Aanand L Rai’s Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. On the personal front, she tied the knot with Indian Cricket Captain Virat Kohli in December 2017.

The youth icon, who is also known to speak her heart out, has time and again spoken about the prevalent gender discrimination in Indian Film Industry. In an interview with senior Journalist Anupama Chopra, the actor had said, “A male newcomer and female newcomer will get paid different money (sic) You’re a newcomer… no one knows who you are, man or woman doesn’t matter. It’s just assumed that men need more money. I think people think that men need to run a family and women are looked after. I’m not saying this out of greed — I’m just saying value me. At the end of the day, you want respect. And when you pay me less money, you’re telling me I’m not as valuable.” She further added, “You feel that discrimination. Not just with money, but in general. Even if you’re at an outdoor schedule, you KNOW the guy is going to get a better room than you. And you’re like, why does that need to happen? I’m sure every hotel has at least 2 really good rooms. You see it all the time.”

