Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is making jaws drop with her latest photoshoot with Filmfare. With hotness quotient reaching sky heights, Anushka is looking effortlessly sexy. In an interview with the fashion magazine, the actor has also opened up about her husband and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, getting married early and pregnancy rumours.

Addressing the pregnancy rumours, Anushka said that when you’re married, people ask whether she is pregnant. It is because they love to read something that isn’t even there. As soon as an actress ties the knot, the next question is about pregnancy. While dating, they ask whether they are going to get married or not. It is crude and one should allow people to live heir life. There is no need to jump the gun and put people in a spot where they need to offer clarifications. It really irks her. She doesn’t need to clarify but that is how it is.

She added that the same things are said about an actress who decides to get married. Someone may be wearing loose clothes because they are trendy but it is assumed that it’s pregnancy. It is like a monkey on your back. One cannot do anything about it but just ignore it.

Speaking about Virat Kohli and their married life, Anushka said she is married to her best friend, her confidante and someone she loves dearly because of human being he is. When they are together, the world ceases to exist. They find solace in one another because of their similarities. Anushka concluded by saying that she feels extremely happy because he is her family. On the professional front, Anushka Sharma is yet to announce her next Bollywood film but she will be bankrolling Netflix’s upcoming film Mai.

