Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma might not have made a new film announcement but she is not missing any opportunity to grab headlines and connect with her fans. Recently, Anushka shared photos from her latest photoshoot and they are winning hearts on social media.

A personification of grace and a wonderful actor, Anushka Sharma is all of it and more. In 11 years, the actor has become a formidable force in Bollywood with her acting and production ventures and has undoubtedly managed to win a million hearts. Along with her professional and personal life, Anushka also manages to grab headlines with her fashion outings and she has done it again with her latest photoshoot.

On Saturday evening, Anushka treated her fans with a stunning photoshoot in which she can be seen donning a floral saree by celebrity designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. To amp up the look, Anushka opted for matching chaandbali earrings. For her hair and makeup, she opted for a messy hair bun, subtle makeup with a tiny bindi and mauve lipstick. Needless to say, Anushka is making fans go gaga over her with her natural beauty and effortless grace.

In no time, the photo has managed to garner more than 1, 312, 150 likes and the comment section under the photo has been flooded with compliments and praises. Along with the fans, actors like Deepika Padukone, Aditi Rao Hydari have also showered their love in the comment section while Alia Bhatt, Athiya Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Priyanka Chopra, Radhika Apte among many others have liked the photo.

Workwise, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s film Zero alongside Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan. Post this, she will be bankrolling Netflix’s film titled Mai. However, fans are eagerly waiting to see Anushka on the big screen.

