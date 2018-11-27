Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma has shared a photograph from Zero promotions. In the photograph, she looks fabulous diva as she poses for the cameras. She wore a yellow and white printed outfit and simply slays her outfit of the day.

Anushka Sharma ‘s sartorial wardrobe choices have always been a trendsetter. Be it her uber chic outfits or ethnic attires, she has always given major fashion goals. This time too during the promotions of Zero, the style icon has gone a notch higher in choosing her attire. The actor has shared a photograph on Instagram and no doubt, she looks every inch, gorgeous diva. She dons a yellow and white printed outfit. With dewy makeup and minimal accessories, Zero actor looks simply alluring. She rounded her look out with brown colour strappy stilettoes.

Till now, this photograph has received 4,93,955 likes and fans just can’t get enough of the fashionista’s photograph. The comments section was bombarded with compliments. The actor chose to keep her mid-length hair open.

Check out her other fashionable attires in which she looks fabulous.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will be appearing in Zero along with Katrina Kaif in director Anand L Rai’s Zero. Anushka Sharma will be essaying the role of a cerebral palsy woman while SRK plays a role of vertically challenged man and Katrina Kaif will be seen in a superstar avatar. The plot revolves around the love story of the trio. Recently, the trailer of the movie was launched and was highly appreciated by the audience.

