Bollywood star Anushka Sharma leaves no stone unturned to support her hubby Virat Kohli in his every deed. After spending time with Virat in London where he is busy playing the World Cup series 2019, the actor has now headed to Belgium for her shoot. Take a look at the picture:

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is among the most stylish actors of the industry, who leaves no chance of making her fans go weak in the knees with her style and fashion game. Rather it is flaunting her wardrobe on social media or giving major fashion goals to her fans with her on-screen looks, the actor excels in every field. The actor has a massive fan base and keeps updating them with her professional and personal upgrades.

Recently, after spending some quality time with her husband Virat Kohli, who is currently busy playing the world cup series in London, the actor has headed to Brussels, Belgium for her shoot. The actor also shared pictures on Instagram sitting in the plane. It seems that Board of Control for Cricket in India’s decision to allow the family members of the Indian players to stay with the team for about 15 days has really benefitted Anushka Sharma as she leaves no chance of supporting her husband in every thick and thin.

Not only Anushka Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, and other player’s family was also spotted supporting Indian cricketers at the World Cup.

Anushka Sharma did her acting debut with Shah Rukh Khan in the film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in 2008. In just 11 years in the industry, Anushka Sharma has really worked hard to impress her fans and to deliver something extraordinary. Some of her hit films include Jab Tak Hai Jaan, PK, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sultan and Sanju.

