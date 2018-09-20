Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan are busy promoting their upcoming film Sui Dhaaga. Both the actors have gone steps ahead to promote their film which is slated to release on September 28. Recently, a new photo Anushka surfaced on social media in which Anushka is looking just too classy and scintillating in her desi avatar.

Earlier, it was reported that the actors will promote their film in 10 different cities and following the fact the duo has landed in Kolkata to promote the film. In the beautiful and colourful city of Kolkata, Anushka and Varun came up with a vibrant idea to promote the film. Earlier in the day, Varun and Anushka were seen exploring the city on a vibrant rickshaw.

Recently, a new photo Anushka surfaced on social media in which Anushka is looking just too classy and scintillating in her desi avatar. In the picture, donning a black and golden suit, Anushka is just sparkling with the beauty. Her bindi and the pair of accessories are also adding to her beauty. Ever since the picture has surfaced on social media, it has been sending Anushka’s fans into a frenzy. The picture has been capturing thousands of hearts and it is just impossible to take our eyes off. Here’s take a look at the gorgeous picture:

Isn’t she looking just drop dead gorgeous? Meanwhile, both Anushka and Varun also enjoyed their trip to the colourful and sweet city of Kolkata while promoting the film.

Helmed by Sharat Katariya, Sui Dhaaga is a story of a tailor who is continuously trying to create his niche in the profession. The film has been bankrolled under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

