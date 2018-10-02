Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma recently made it to the cover of fashion magazine Grazia. Looking like an epitome of elegance, Anushka has just nailed the look on the cover. The picture looks just perfect and the credit goes to the way Anushka is holding those flowers and her eyes that are deceiving us with their remarkable charm.

Anushka Sharma gives Katherine Hepburn a run for her money in magazine cover shoot

The Sui Dhaaga actor has also shared another glimpse of her look on her Instagram handle. The picture was shared just a day ago and it has captured over thousands of hearts. Just take a look at the mesmerising picture:

Isn’t she looking just classy? On a working front, Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan starrer Sui Dhaaga recently hit the silver screens. The picture has received a positive response from both the critics and audiences. The performance of the actor has also been praised by the critics. Meanwhile, take a look at some other pictures of the beautiful actors:

