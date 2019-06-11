Anushka Sharma Instagram photo: Anushka Sharma's latest photograph is all about her playful mood. Wearing a skirt with top and glares, her expressions are unmissable today on social media. The colourful photoshoot will lit up your day which has various colours to fade away all your sorrows fo your day. She mentioned the post with 'eye test'.

Anushka Sharma Instagram photo: Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma knows exactly how to entertain her Instagram followers with quirky and playful posts. Every now and then, her fans also look up to her Instagram for her latest update. Anushka Sharma has also made sure to share her every detail with her fans. This time, she took some time out to share a photograph from her fancy and colourful photo shoot. She captioned the post with ‘eye test’. In the photograph, Anushka Sharma is seen wearing a top and skirt and she looks every inch diva.

She matched her outfit with glares. She looks lively in the photograph and her expressions speak a lot about her playful mood. Right after her post, the comment section was filled with praises for Anushka Sharma. Till now these photos has received 153, 343 likes.

On May 31, 2019 she shared a spectacular photo as she mentioned in her caption. In the photograph, her attitude speaks thousands of words of her flawless confidence. Anushka Sharma who is married to Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli is also the much-loved couple of the tinsel town. The actor also made sure to share her photographs with her handsome husband. Their photographs have always been liked by her fans.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Anand L Rai’s ‘Zero’. Starred by Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles, the film received a mixed response. Anushka Sharam received a lot of praises for her role as a woman scientist suffering from cerebral palsy. On the work front, Anushka Sharma also appeared in Sui Dhaaga along with Varun Dhawan and Sanju along with Ranbir Kapoor.

