Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma has joined hubby and Indian Cricket captain Virat Kohli in England as she will be cheering for the Indian team in the upcoming World Cup match against Afghanistan on June 22.

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is finally in England with hubby and Indian skipper Virat Kohli for the ICC Cricket World Cup match between India and Afghanistan which will be held on Saturday—June 22. A photo of the lovebirds from England was shared by one of the Virushka fan pages and has gone viral on social media.

They were spotted near the Old Bond Street, London on Wednesday and both look extremely happy as they spend some quality time in London. Anushka Sharma never misses a chance to be with her hubby during cricket tournaments and never fails to cheer for him and support him during his matches.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us major marriage goals. Virat Kohli is being highly praised for the terrific performance of the Indian cricket team in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup matches.

Virat is being applauded for his amazing form and play in the matches against South Africa, Australia and recently Pakistan and also for being a terrific captain. After beating Pakistan by 89 runs, the Indian cricket team is set to play against Afghanistan cricket team on June 22.

It is one of the most awaited matches of the ICC Cricket World Cup and will be great to see Anushka Sharma cheering for the Indian cricket team. Anushka Sharma was last seen in Anand L Rai’s Zero movie starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. However, the film tanked at the box office and received negative reviews.

