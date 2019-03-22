Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra photos: Bollywood actors Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone were the style influencers of this week and turned heads with their impressive style statement. While Katrina Kaif stunned with her quirky Holi outfit, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone's casual outfit impressed everyone.

Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra photos: Fashion is temporary while style is eternal. This fact has been the motto of Bollywood’s leading ladies like Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone who leave no stone unturned to make a style statement with their latest appearances. Be it acing their airport looks with chic outfits to turning heads with their bold attire, the actresses know what works best for them and leave no opportunity to simply amaze the fashion critics and fans alike.

On the festive occasion of Holi, Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif attended a Holi bash in town looking like an absolute diva. For the fun and colourful event, Katrina decided to go all out and make a bold style statement. Donning an outfit by celebrity designer Anamika Khanna, Katrina can be seen wearing a navy floral embroidered blouse with a bright pink skirt and an ivory cape. She completed her look with white sneakers, statement earrings and a half-up-half-down hairdo. The actor took to her official Instagram account to share photos of her outfit.

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, who was recently seen in the film Zero alongside Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan, turned heads with her recent airport spotting. For a chic and classy airport look, Anushka opted for a satin black buttoned shirt with high waisted pants. She accessorised her look with minimal accessories, a handbag and minimal accessories. She looks absolutely stunning, Isn’t It?! Along with Anushka, Deepika Padukone was also later spotted at the airport wearing a green tank top paired with a military-printed jacket, ripped denim and black sneakers. She completed her look with round sunglasses, a classic watch and a handbag.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VGPmFSB8qVY

Priyanka Chopra, who recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming Bollywood film The Sky is Pink with Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar, was also spotted in and about the city looking a million bucks. For a casual day out, the desi girl wore beige co-ord set with a turqoise blue overcoat and yellow snake print heels. She rounded off her look with a yellow tote bag and minimal makeup.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More