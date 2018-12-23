Anushka Sharma Instagram photos: Zero actress Anushka Sharma lately shared some really classy photos on her official Instagram page, in which she was seen wearing a super beautiful white off-shoulder outfit. In case one is confused about what to wear at a dinner date or office party, Anushka's outfit is superbly appropriate.

Anushka Sharma Instagram photos: Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma lately shared some really classy photos on her official Instagram page, in which she was seen wearing a super beautiful white off-shoulder outfit. Her look was filled with innumerable designs-one of them was the off-shoulder look of the outfit. Other catchy things about her look were her subtle makeup, tied up hair, and pearl-white earnings. In case one is confused about what to wear at a dinner date or office party, Anushka’s outfit is superbly appropriate.

Lately, the diva uploaded other posts on Instagram, in which she was seen in a super sexy lacey black gown, with which she donned long black earnings. The beautiful photo has till now garnered as many as 1.1 million likes and more than 3,000 comments. Surely, the diva nailed in the black gown look.

Here are some of the really cool photos uploaded by Anushka Sharma on her official Instagram page

In the below post, the diva is seen posing for GRAZIA magazine. In the photo, the NH10 actress is seen in an elegant greenish top/gown.

The best part of the photograph is her makeup and the flowers beside her, which clearly added more uniqueness to the look.

On the work front, Anushka was lately seen in the film Zero. The movie was released worldwide on December 21, however, it failed to gain a lot of attention despite an interesting star cast-Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

