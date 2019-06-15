Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon workout video: Bollywood actors Anushka Sharma and Kriti Sanon are taking social media by storm with their pilates video. Pilates is one of the most preferred forms of exercises for celebrities to keep themselves fit and healthy.

Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon workout video: The Pilates fever is taking Bollywood by storm. It is one of the latest obsession of celebrities to keep themselves fit and social media flooded with fitness videos motivating us to hit the gym. The latest ones to join the brigade is Anushka Sharma and Kriti Sanon.

Anushka Sharma, who has currently taken some time off before she announces her next film, is a pro at Pilates and this is evident from the videos that are going on viral on social media. In a video shared by Pilates instructor Megha Kawale on her Instagram account, Anushka is seen working on her arms and legs. Dressed in a black sports bra with lavender leggings, the actor looks in top form as she sweats it out.

Sharing the video on her account, her fitness instructor said that she loves Anushka’s form and muscle recruitment. The actor is capable of making the most difficult exercises look easy. She added that Anushka’s positive energy and focus inspires her.

Meanwhile, Kriti also shared a video on her Instagram account in which she can be seen doing pilates with her instructor Yasmin Karachiwala. Dressed in a blue sports bra with matching leggings, Kriti is showcasing her flexibility.

Workwise, Anushka Sharma was last seen in the film Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She is yet to announce her next film. Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon recently made a special appearance in Kalank. She will be next seen in films like Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4 and Panipat.

