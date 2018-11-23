Anushka Sharma photos: The Bollywood diva has created a buzz on the internet with her latest Instagram photos, in which, she is donning the Indian attire and carrying it with elegance. Anushka Sharma is followed by 21 Million netizens and the comment section under photos has been flooded with lauds and compliments.

Bollywood beauty Anushka Sharma, who is known for her style statement, has again stunned everyone with her latest Instagram photos. In the latest post, Anushka Sharma was looking ethereal beauty in traditional Indian attire. She was donning a beige colored sheer chiffon saree with full sleeved blouse, which she was carrying with pearl jewelry and her amazing grace. The side bun hairstyle gave her a retro and classy look. The actor’s Instagram handle is an eye treat to her fans as she keeps on posting such astonishing posts.

In another photo, the actor looked beautiful in a dark mint green saree with gold prints and red blouse. Anushka Sharma is followed by 21 Million netizens and the comment section under photos has been flooded with lauds and compliments. On the work front, the actor will be next seen in the upcoming film Zero along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film is being directed by Aanand L Rai and bankrolled by Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chilli Entertainment.

In the film, Anushka Sharma will be playing the character of a woman suffering from cerebral palsy, which is waggly inspired by Stephen Hawking. The film Zero will hit the big screens on December 21, 2018, and is expected to be the biggest blockbuster of the year.

