Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma looks ethereal in every outfit she carries. This time, the social media is going gaga over her gorgeous green saree which she recently donned for an award function. Here are the adorable photos of the beauty which will leave you stunned.

Anushka Sharma always manages to grab the headlines for her uber-chic attires from her own brand Nush. However, ever since she has flaunted Indian outfits like a boss in different rituals of her grand wedding ceremony last year, fans are in love with the desi version of this Bollywood diva. The Sui Dhaaga actor recently surprised her fans with her astonishing ethnic look where she is carrying a Chanderi green saree with the utmost elegance and grace. In the film, the actor will soon be seen essaying the role of an embroiderer and will be starring opposite Varun Dhawan.

As Anushka is actively promoting her upcoming movie Sui Dhaaga in a full swing, she is leaving no stone unturned to impress the audience. The gorgeous actor, along with her on-screen husband Varun Dhawan, is busy in travelling cities for the promotional events.

At the event, Anushka got selected for the iconic honour of Smita Patil Memorial Award. Choosing the perfect attire for the special night, Anushka donned a Chanderi green saree. The stunning beauty added a black bindi and gold necklace to her outfit uplifting the elegance. Anushka opted for the sleek hair bun and a dark-kohl with nude lipstick make-up. This regal look of the Bollywood beauty has set the social media on fire.

Here are the dazzling photos of the phenomenal beauty:

