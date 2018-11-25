Anushka Sharma's latest photo is another proof of diva's ethereal beauty and her fans can't seem to keep calm about it. She is known for her bold fashion sense and never misses to amaze her fans on social media platforms. And even this time it's no different. In her latest Instagram photo, the diva can be seen donning a white dress with her natural beauty on display.

Anushka Sharma’s latest photo is another proof of diva’s ethereal beauty and her fans can’t seem to keep calm about it. She is known for her bold fashion sense and never misses to amaze her fans on social media platforms. And even this time it’s no different. In her latest Instagram photo, the diva can be seen donning a white dress with her natural beauty on display. Other than the dress, what catches the eye is Anushka Sharma’s hair.

The photo has already garnered more than 3k likes and is still counting. In another photo, the actor was in her ethnic best donning a beige coloured sheer chiffon saree with full sleeved blouse, which she was carrying with pearl jewellery and her amazing grace. Her hairstyle also caught her fans attention with her retro look and classy look.

Anushka Sharma has a following of more than 21 million people and the comments section in her photograph is always full with compliments and appreciation for her dressings sense and classy look.

