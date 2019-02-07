After a vacation with her hubby Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma is back to work. The actress had a relaxing holiday and shared a lot of adorable photos with her fans on Instagram. In the photos shared by Anushka, she can be seen fluttering the hearts of her fans donning a casual ensemble. Anushka was last seen in the film Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan preceding Sui Dhaga alongside Varun Dhawan.

Anushka Sharma, who has just returned from a relaxing getaway with her husband, Virat Kohli is back to the bay. The actress took to her official Instagram account to share some behind the scene moments of her set. The photo and videos of her shoot in no time have gone viral and swooned her fans with her no make-up look. The actress fluttered the hearts of her fans donned in a casual ensemble. In the video, she wore a denim jacket paired with mesh detailed leggings. Her cute ponytail served as the icing on the cake giving her a complete easy-breezy look.

Sharma is one of the most famous and highly paid actresses of the B-town. Recipient of several accolades, the actress has done various blockbuster hits including Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Band Baaja Baaraat, Dil Dhadakne Do, Jab Harry Met Sejal, Sanju, Sui Dhaga and Zero. She made her acting debut in Aditya Chopra’s romantic drama Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in 2008, opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

The actress is a celebrity endorser for multiple brands including TVS Scooty, Nivea, Elle 18 cosmetics, Bru coffee and Pantene. She achieved further prominence with her lead female role of Alizeh Khan, a free-spirited girl in a loveless relationship in Karan Johar’s romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More