Bollywood celebrities pay their respects to the deceased heroes of the Indian Army amid the India-China face-off.

The Bollywood fraternity on Wednesday paid their homage to the bravehearts killed during the violent face-off with the Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley.

A host of B-town celebs including Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Ajay Devgn, Farhan Akhtar, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, among others took to their social media handle to pay tributes to the Army personnel who gave the supreme sacrifice for the nation. Taking to Twitter, Anushka spoke about how the death of soldiers feels very personal to her as she is the daughter of an army man. “As a soldier’s daughter, the death of a soldier will always hurt hard and feel personal. The sacrifice of their lives and the sacrifice of their families will always leave a void. I pray for peace and I pray for strength for the brave bereaved families. IndianArmy, JaiJawan,” she wrote.

Dhawan said that he is heartbroken to hear the news, adding that he will forever indebted to the sacrifice of the soldiers.

“Heartbroken about the death of our brave soldiers. #GalwanValley. Our defence stands it is ground. We are forever indebted to the sacrifice of our brave soldiers. #jaihind.” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Siddharth Malhotra wrote, “Mourning the death of our brave hearts martyred on our borders, we are forever indebted to them for their ultimate sacrifice, salute to them and my condolences to their families #IndianArmy #GalwanValley #JaiHind.”

Veteran actor Madhuri Dixit too extended her condolences to the kin of the bereaved soldiers and wrote, “My humble gratitude to the Indian Army and our brave soldiers who laid down their lives for the safety of our nation. Sincere condolences to their families. Jai Hind”

Paying homage to the deceased jawans, Ajay Devgn tweeted, “Salute every soldier who laid down his life protecting India’s border & honour. Jai Jawan, Jai Bharat RIP Brave Hearts My thoughts are with your families during this hour. #GalwanValley #IndianArmy.”

Farhan Akhtar too saluted the Army personnel for their “courage and the ultimate sacrifice” in defending the country’s borders.

Conveying his condolences to bravehearts’ families, Sanjay Dutt wrote, “Mourning the loss of our brave jawans who were martyred at #GalwanValley. My condolences to their families and salute to the Indian Army who has always put the nation first!#JaiHind.”

The violent clash started on late evening and night of June 15 in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India had said on Tuesday.

At least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the violent face-off, government sources had revealed and added that the casualty numbers could rise.

Indian intercepts revealed that Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash.

