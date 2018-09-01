Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma's fashion choices have always been praiseworthy. This time too, donning an all-denim outfit, she looks like a captivating beauty. She has shared a photograph on Instagram where she is seen posing with attitude. Check out the latest photo.

Anushka Sharma looks gorgeous in the latest photograph

Sui Dhaga actor Anushka Sharma never failed to impress the fashion police. Be it on the red carpet or a simple outing, her sartorial wardrobe choices has time and again made her fans go gaga over her photographs. This time too, it was no different as she posed for the shutterbugs in the latest photograph.

Anushka Sharma has shared a photograph on Instagram where she is seen posing in all denim outfit. Her half shoulder top tucked in her denim added more attitude in her style.

She prefers to keep her hair tied in a bun and some loose strands around her ears made her look even more beautiful. To complement her outfit, she opted for white coloured footwear. The outfit seemed to be a replica from retro days.

✌🏻#Pixel2XL #TeamPixel A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Sep 1, 2018 at 1:27am PDT

Well, we just can’t get enough of these photographs. What are your thoughts on it? Check out her more photographs.

On the professional front, the actor is busy promoting the movie Sui Dhaga with her co-actor Varun Dhawan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More