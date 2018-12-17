Anushka Sharma is on a promotional spree for her upcoming movie Zero with King Khan. In an interview to a leading daily, Anushka Sharma has talked about her pregnancy rumour, her marriage decision at a young age. Check out her reaction on being asked about her pregnancy news.

Anushka who is busy in promoting her upcoming movie Zero along with Shah Rukh Khan has quashed her pregnancy rumour. Speaking to a leading daily, Anushka Sharma said that there is absolutely no truth. There is a reason for getting married at a young age. Pregnancy is something which no one can hide it from the public. People still can hide a marriage, but not the fact that you are pregnant. Clarifying more on a speculation, she said it is a routine of people to speculate such news in order to sell their spicy content. Initially, their target becomes the latest newly-weds, they follow a pregnancy rumour, once they realise, it’s false, they tend to follow the next one and this continues.

Anushka exchanged her wedding vows with Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli in an intimate ceremony in Italy’s Tuscany on December 11 last year. The couple dated for over four years. On being asked about her marriage affecting a female actor’s career prospects, Anushka said that such thoughts are redundant. One needs to value their own belief and worth in themselves.

Zero actor is essaying the role of a cerebral plays woman. She is a wheelchair-bound scientist. Helmed by Anand L Rai, the movie is slated to release on December 21. The movie is based on the love story of a vertically challenged man Bauua Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, superstar Katrina and a cerebral palsy scientist Anushka Sharma. The movie is made on the budget of Rs 200 crore.

Anushka Sharma debuted with Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and was widely appreciated for her acting. She has been featured in several movies such as Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Phillauri, Pari and Sui Dhaaga. She has also bagged several awards in her kitty. It was only recently she was honoured with Smita Patil Awards.

