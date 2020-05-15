This weekend has witnessed the release of one of Amazon Prime’s ambitious offering Paatal Lok, which has been backed by Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma. Starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Abhishek Banerjee and more, Paatal Lok revolves around high profile criminal case in which four suspects are arrested in connection with attempt of murder of a prime time journalist. As interesting as the premise sounds, the word of mouth among the audiences is equally promising.

Soon after Paatal Lok’s release on Amazon Prime, Anushka Sharma shared a photo on her Instagram account in which she had tuned in Paatal Lok on her television screen. Sharing the photo on her profile, the actor wrote in the caption that people of all loks are now watching Paatal Lok.

Just within hours of Paatal Lok’s release, reviews have started pouring in social media suggesting that it is a gripping watch. One of the social media user said that after Sacred Games, Paatal Lok offers exceptional direction and unveils the veil off the real talent in the Hindi film industry. Another social media user praised Paatal Lok’s writing and performances and called it the best thing that has happened in lockdown.

Speaking about playing the lead in Paatal Lok, Jaideep Ahlawat recently told a news portal that leading such a big web project is an amazing feeling. It also comes with more responsibility as you represent so many people. Moreover, the writers and director have put in a lot of hard work into the project.

