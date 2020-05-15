Amazon Prime's much-awaited series Pataal Lok, starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Abhishek Banerjee, is finally out. Here's how audiences are reacting to it-

This weekend has witnessed the release of one of Amazon Prime’s ambitious offering Paatal Lok, which has been backed by Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma. Starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Abhishek Banerjee and more, Paatal Lok revolves around high profile criminal case in which four suspects are arrested in connection with attempt of murder of a prime time journalist. As interesting as the premise sounds, the word of mouth among the audiences is equally promising.

Soon after Paatal Lok’s release on Amazon Prime, Anushka Sharma shared a photo on her Instagram account in which she had tuned in Paatal Lok on her television screen. Sharing the photo on her profile, the actor wrote in the caption that people of all loks are now watching Paatal Lok.

Just within hours of Paatal Lok’s release, reviews have started pouring in social media suggesting that it is a gripping watch. One of the social media user said that after Sacred Games, Paatal Lok offers exceptional direction and unveils the veil off the real talent in the Hindi film industry. Another social media user praised Paatal Lok’s writing and performances and called it the best thing that has happened in lockdown.

#pataallok saw it today. Post sacred games this one is another case of exceptional Direction. For me one thing digital cinema has done is lifted the veil of real talent of the industry and I could see past the nepotism infested Bollywood. Thank you #AnushkaSharma — Vikas Singh (@ChinuChivita) May 15, 2020

@PrimeVideoIN ' s #pataallok is one of the brilliant stuffs happened in lock down! What a great writing and ofcourse acting! — If Someone (@aaryuu10) May 15, 2020

#pataallok a nexus between media , politics and crime. Oh dang !

Thanks @AnushkaSharma for bringing out these gritty stories . Its so relatable and speaks so strongly to our times !#indianpolitics is a gamble.😍 https://t.co/XvKffMUeV8 — Shalin Paliwal (@paliwal_shalin) May 15, 2020

Just finished #pataallok and loved it. @PrimeVideoIN have best Indian content among all ott platform.@Jaiahlawat you are fabulous.@nowitsabhi your expressions are killing.❤️❤️

Waiting for season 2@AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/c1eUGkAl9m — Jaideep Singh (@Jaideep121299) May 15, 2020

@PrimeVideoIN #pataallok

Intense – Dark – Gruesome – Thriller – CrimeDrama – Dirty Politics – Police – Media – System – Elections – Erotic – Mythology – Social…. Every possible Genre Of Filmography Have been packed in this show. Top-Hole Content with a great Concept. 😌🙌

1/2 — Gotu Manthan Dave (@GotuDave) May 15, 2020

Speaking about playing the lead in Paatal Lok, Jaideep Ahlawat recently told a news portal that leading such a big web project is an amazing feeling. It also comes with more responsibility as you represent so many people. Moreover, the writers and director have put in a lot of hard work into the project.

