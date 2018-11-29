Currently, Anushka Sharma is busy promoting her forthcoming film Zero that also features Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The diva wore Silvia Tcherassi designer for promotions and she just nailed the attire with her way of carrying it. Anushka is indeed the trendsetter, who inspires several fashion enthusiasts.

When it comes to boasting her classy side, Anushka Sharma knows what suits her best in terms of colors and attires. Besides her top-notch acting skills, the Sanju actor is known for her style statements and the way she rocks every dress that she carries. She is one among the few actors who never shied away from experimenting with her roles or the looks for a particular film. Anushka is indeed the trendsetter, who inspires several fashion enthusiasts.

Currently, the actor is busy promoting her forthcoming film Zero that also features Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Although her role in the film is not much glamorous, she barely misses a chance to raise the glamour quotient during the promotions. Recently, the diva wore Silvia Tcherassi designer for promotions and she just nailed the attire with her way of carrying it. The heels she has chosen to wear also added an oomph to the look. Here’s take a look at the picture:

The post carrying her all-new look has taken the Internet by the storm and believe us only Anushka can look this gorgeous with a minimal makeup. The picture has been continuing to grab millions of hearts on the photo and video sharing platform. Well, this is not the only picture of Anushka that has been winning hearts of followers but there are over thousands of such pictures. Here is an assortment of Anushka Sharma’s most-stylish pictures that have been catching eye-balls so far.

