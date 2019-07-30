Anushka Sharma is among the most talented actors, who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with her phenomenal acting skills and talent. Recently, the actor opened up about the reason behind not signing a film after Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif's film Zero.

Anushka Sharma is among the most stunning actors of Bollywood who leaves no stone unturned to impress the fans with her versatile roles in her films. Talking about the previous year, the actor had a packed up schedule in 2018 in terms of her lined up films. The actor began 2018 on a horror note with the film Pari after which Anushka Sharma appeared as an author in Sanju. The leading lady then featured opposite Varun Dhawan in the film Sui Dhaaga. Finally, the actor finished her long year with the film Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Ever since Zero released, Anushka Sharma has not signed any film. It seems that the actor has taken out some personal time and is often snapped with her husband Virat Kohli, who is the captain of the Indian cricket team. The duo is among the most adorable paires who are often spotted shedding out major couple goals to their fans. In order to support her husband, the actor also accompanied him to ICC World Cup series of 2019.

Recently, the actor opened up about the reason behind not signing any film after Zero. The actor revealed that she decided to take a break from her work so she took months off after Zero. She added that after getting married she was constantly on sets shooting for her films Sui Dhaaga and Zero, so she wanted a small break.

Anushka revealed that she told her team that she doesn’t even want to read anything at that time. The actor said that it is very important for a creative person to take a break and an off. Anushka Sharma commenced with her acting career by appearing in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in 2008 with Shah Rukh Khan. It has just been 11 years and the actor has marked her presence and has also become one of the highest-paid actors of the industry.

Anushka Sharma rose to prominence and gained recognition for films like Band Baaja Baaraat with Ranveer Singh, Dil Dhadakne Do with Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil with Ranbir Kapoor, PK with Aamir Khan and Sanju. Moreover, the hardworking actor was also featured by Forbes Asia in 2018.

