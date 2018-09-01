Bollywood actor and producer Anushka Sharma, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Sui Dhaga, is winning hearts with her latest photoshoot. Just a month before the theatrical release, the diva has featured on the cover page of leading fashion magazine Harper Bazaar and, needless to say, she is looking breathtaking.

From Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Band Baaja Baraat, Sultan, NH10, Sanju to her latest film Sui Dhaga, Bollywood actor and producer Anushka Sharma has proved his worth with her acting chops and time and again showed that she’s here to make it big in the Industry. With her sheer talent and hard work, the diva has emerged as one of the leading actors of the country and continues to rule hearts with her heartwarming smile and distinct persona.

As she gears up for her upcoming film Sui Dhaga opposite Varun Dhawan, Anushka turned heads with her effortlessly gorgeous and sizzling photoshoot with leading fashion magazine Harper Bazaar. Expressing her love for a minimalist yet edgy fashion, Anushka took the social media with a storm with her latest photos. In one of the photos, Anushka can be seen lightening up the frame with her bright smile as she takes on the streets of London in a white dress with a statement navy coat and matching heels.

In another photo, Anushka brings out the oomph factor as she strikes sexy pose in a grey and blue dress and lets her eyes do all the talking.

Check out the rest of the photos from the photoshoot here:

Helmed by Sharat Kataria and bankrolled by Maneesh Sharma under the banner of Yash Raj Films, Sui Dhaga starring Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma is making buzz for all the right reasons. In the film, Anushka will be essaying the role of a embroider and celebrate the spirit of Made In India. The film is slated to hit the screens on September 28, 2018. After Sui Dhaga, Anushka will be seen in the film Zero along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

