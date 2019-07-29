Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor request people to stand against Worli society for mercilessly thrashing a stray dog: Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor has come out against an inhumane act against a stray dog that took place in Worli. They have asked people to stand against Worli society for mercilessly thrashing a stray dog.

Another incident of cruelty against stray dogs made headlines on Monday after Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor recently shared the saga of inhumanity via their official Instagram handles. The post narrated the incident of a posh Worli society where the watchman of the society was instructed to beat a stray dog so badly that it would scare away other stray animals. Reports said that the stray dog had taken shelter in the society due to heavy rains. The security guards thrashed the dog and left the dog injured to die in the society compound.

The incident took place on July 24 and it soon caught the attention of the Bombay Animal Rights Group. The dog was soon taken to a vet clinic as it has sustained severe injuries in the abdomen. The Bombay Animal Rights Group have also been protesting outside the building since Tuesday, July 23.

In an Instagram post, the Zero actor urged the people to step up and find a way to help the soul to get justice as it could not stand up for itself. Calling the act of inhumanity just unbelievable, Anushka asked people to help the animal in any way possible. Sonam Kapoor, too, requested people to dismiss the action.

The actor wrote that an FIR has been registered with the Worli Police Station by Bombay Animal Rights on 27/7/19 against the criminals. She added that all the evidence is being provided to the police. Soon after her post, several other Bollywood stars including Jacqueline Fernandez, Ayesha Shroff, Sophie Choudry and John Abraham too come out to support the animal.

