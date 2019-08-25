Anushka Sharma recently took to Instagram and shared a story revealing about her special guest who came for dinner. Scroll down to know about the guest who gave a surprise visit at Anushka's house.

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is having a gala time with husband Virat Kohli. A few days back, the Zero actor uploaded a photo of her in a yellow swimsuit. Anushka is quite active on social media and never disappoints her fans by keeping them up to date. Yesterday, the actor took to Instagram and shared a story which featured a surprise visitor who came for dinner.

In the story shared by Anushka, a cute cat is seen eating food and she’s the special guest who visited her. With the photo, Anushka wrote our special guest tonight. Have a look:

After looking at her Instagram stories it can be seen that the actor has been spending quality time with Virat. The couple is spotted together having a great time with each other. The Bollywood beauty Anushka and the cricket sensation Virat gives us major couple goals. A few days back, Anushka uploaded a picture and Virat’s comment on the picture grabbed all the attention. They two manage to take out time from each other even after tight shooting and cricket practice schedules.

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in Zero released in 2018 along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The actor hasn’t made any announcements about her next film. She has been dedicatedly working on her clothing and accessory brand named Nush. She was also seen in Sui Dhaga with Varun Dhawan released in 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App