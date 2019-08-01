Anushka Sharma is currently with her husband Virat Kohli in Miami having a great time with her close friends. Dressed in casual attire, the couple is looking adorable spending their vacation time. Have a look at the pictures–

After Priyanka Chopra birthday bash, it seems that Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is having a great time with her husband Virat Kohli in Miami. Many pictures and videos of the adorable duo spending time with each other is making rounds on the Internet. In the pictures, Anushka Sharma can be seen wearing a blue and white striped pantsuit and is enjoying her time to the fullest with her husband and close friends in Florida.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are among the most cutest couples of Bollywood who leaves no chance of giving major couple goals to their fans with their adorable photos. From supporting each other in every thick and thin to enjoying every moment of life, no doubt Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are made for each other couple.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero, helmed by Aanand L Rai. Though the film couldn’t perform well at the box office, it managed to conquer the heart of heir fans with their phenomenal acting skills. After Zero, Anushka Sharma has not signed any other project.

Recently, in an interview, Anushka revealed that after her wedding she immediately went to the sets for her upcoming films like Sui Dhaaga and Zero. She opened up saying that she couldn’t find the time, so she decided not to sign any film after zero as she wanted a small break and being in creative fields, one should always take up breaks from their schedules and currently, the actor is in no rush.

Anushka Sharma commenced with her career by featuring opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in 2008. Since then, the actor is known for her versatile roles in films like Dil Dhadakne Do, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, PK, Sanju and Sultan.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gSAcPWuXBOY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2jyj1XQv5mQ

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App