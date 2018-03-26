Anushka Sharma starrer horror movie Pari which was released on March 2, 2018 will now be remade in Tamil. Pari became a success because of its script and the willingness of a superstar to take a huge risk to back content that was aimed at redefining the horror genre in India. Everyone has taken notice of this gutsy decision. Pari will soon have a Tamil remake, a source close to film fraternity was quoted saying.

Anushka Sharma starrer horror movie Pari which was released on March 2, 2018 will now be remade in Tamil. Directed by Prosit Roy, the box office collection of the movie was over ₹39.47 crore. The movie impressed the audience as after years an A-lister actress was seen playing the leading role in a horror drama. She was highly appreciated for her performance. Anushka who started her career with Band Baja Baraat has given blockbusters like NH 10, PK, Sultan, and Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi was the producer of the movie along with Kamesh Sharma.

“Pari became a success because of its script and the willingness of a superstar to take a huge risk to back content that was aimed at redefining the horror genre in India. Everyone has taken notice of this gutsy decision. Pari will soon have a Tamil remake. Quality horror stories work in this market and the producers here have loved Pari. The offer on the table is a big one too and only adds to the revenue of Pari. An announcement is expected to happen as soon as the deal is locked. It is a huge success for Anushka,” a source from Bollywood fraternity.

The first look of Pari was released on June 13, 2017. Phillauri actress is currently working on her upcoming projects which includes Anand L. Rai’s Zero which hit the theatres on December 21, Yash Raj Films produced Sui Dhaaga, and Rajkumar Hirani directed Sanju.

