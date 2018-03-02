Pakistan Censor Board has banned Anushka Sharma starrer Pari for promoting un-Islamic values and objectionable scenes. The movie which released on Friday has gained rave reviews from the audience and the critics. However, the members of the Pakistan Censor Board felt that a sequence in the movie wrongly shows Quranic verses with Hindu chants.

Anushka Sharma starrer Pari has gained positive response from the Indian audience and the film critics across the country. The horror flick based on supernatural powers showcases Anushka Sharma in a never seen before avatar, but the Pakistani audience and the Bollywood actresses’ fans in the neighbouring country will miss out on the treat. The Pakistan Censor Board has decided to ban Pari in the country for promoting Un-Islamic theories and black magic. The movie also uses Quranic verses in a sequence which as per the Pakistani board is not right and will have a bad effect on the public.

As per a report in Express Tribune, the Pakistan Censor Board has denied issuing a NOC (No Objection Certificate) to the movie as it contains certain objectionable sequences where Quranic verses have been used. Pari, a supernatural horror film directed by debutant Prosit Roy, stars Anushka Sharma in lead role with Parambrata Chatterjee, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Rajat Kapoor and Mansi Multani in supporting roles. Pari has gained rave reviews and is being loved by the audience who are terming it as one of the stand out horror movies ever produced in Bollywood.

“The film not only mixed Quranic verses with Hindu chants but also portrayed Muslims in a negative light as they were shown using Quranic verses to do black magic,” said a representative from the Pakistan Censor Board. The movie also seems to be promoting black magic which is against the Islamic principles, the representative added.

Pari is the third film produced under Anushka Sharma’s home banner: Clean Slate Films, and is garnering appreciation for the remarkable acting skills of Anushka. However, the storyline as per the Censor Board go against the Islamic values.

“Pari’s script, dialogues and storyline go against our Islamic values. The concepts within Islam have different ideologies about magic. This film stimulates the viewers in favour of black magic and promotes thoughts that are contradictory to our religion,” a senior member of the board told the Tribune.

Earlier the Pakistan Censor board had also raised objection against the release of Akshay Kumar’s super hit Padman and had banned its release in the country for the ‘taboo’ topic the movie brought out. The board had claimed that Padman, which talks about menstruation which was against the principles of Islam. Despite several filmmakers and theatres owners protesting against the ban, the censor board didn’t sanction a NOC for the film.

