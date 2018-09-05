Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma who is currently busy in promoting 'Sui Dhaga' has reportedly suffered a bulging disc. However, the actor who is committed to work, is in no mood to take rest. She has asked her team to continue with the promotions of Sui Dhaga.

From spending quality time with Virat Kohli to promoting the Sui Dhaga, the actor Anushka Sharma is leaving no stone turned to keep herself busy but looks like the hectic and busy schedule had taken a toll on her health. Yes, if reports are to be believed, the actor is suffering a bulging disc. Sources of a leading entertainment tabloid, Spotboye, said the star had developed a bulging disk that was resulting in an acute pain and immobility.

While Anushka’s husband, Indian skipper Virat Kohli, was currently in England for the cricket series, the actress had been advised to observe rest by her doctors.

However, the hardworking actor opted to continue with her Sui Dhaga promotions. Anushka said she would continue promotions despite being in excruciating pain.

The sources further quoted Anushka had developed a bulging disc issue and she was doing intensive physiotherapy sessions daily. She would heal completely in 3-4 weeks if she took care of her back properly.

The doctor had been advising rest for her but with Sui Dhaaga promotions in full swing, she said she wouldn’t be pulling herself out of promotions. Anushka couldn’t sit in one place for a long time.

She had to either lie down or walk around in breaks and that’s how she had been promoting for the last couple of days.

At the same time, Anushka’s team is also making sure to constantly keep a tab on her health. Despite being in severe pain, Anushka’s team is taking care of the fact that her back didn’t come under any stress during promotions.

Anushka was in serious discomfort but she also realised that if she was unable to promote, it would impact the movie promotions. This level of commitment was certainly a rarity, the sources further added.

For the uninitiated, bulging disc disorder occurs when pressure on spinal disc damage or breaks down once healthy disc, causing it to compress or change its normal shape. It can affect the lower back, thoracic spine (upper and mid-back) or the cervical spine (neck). A bulging disc can commonly be referred to as a slipped disc or a protruding disc.

