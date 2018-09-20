Anushka Sharma has once again made a head-turning appearance at the Mumbai airport. Making a style statement in floral printed shoes, Anushka has taken over the social media with her latest photos. In the photo, Anushka looks beautiful, as always, in a red-coloured top and denim. The actor is currently busy in promoting her upcoming film Sui Dhaaga with Varun Dhawan.

Anushka Sharma’s fashionable wardrobe collection never fails to impress the fashion police. From her ruffled tops to ethnic attire, Anushka’s trendy clothes are always in vogue. The actor, who is currently promoting her movie Sui Dhaaga with Varun Dhawan, can be seen giving some major fashion goals with her latest looks. Every time whenever the gorgeous actor has stepped out, she has always made our heads turn. This time too, paparazzi caught her glimpse at the Mumbai airport and no doubt, she nailed her airport look. She looks beautiful as usual in her comfortable outfit.

For a perfect airport look, she wore a red-coloured outfit with denim. She preferred to keep her layered hair open. But what caught our more attention in this look was her floral printed shoes. A flower motif on the shoes matched her overall look and rounded her look. She walked at the airport with utmost attitude and confidence.

Take a look at various other photographs that are surfacing on the Internet. Check it out.

The actor-producer received the Smita Patil Award for best actor on Wednesday. While addressing the 34th edition of the Priyadarshini Academy Global Awards 2018 ceremony, Anushka Sharma said that the award has validated her choices that she had made so far.

Feeling honoured to receive the award, Anushka Sharma said that it was a great pleasure to receive an award. Actor Smita Patil, who was known for her bold, difficult and fearless choices, was an inspiration for many actors.

