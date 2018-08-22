As bollywood diva Anushka Sharma and Judwaa 2 actor Varun Dhawan upcoming Sui Dhaaga creating all the buzz on social media, so is Anushka Sharma's expressions from some of the scenes in her upcoming have also gone viral on social media. Anushka's expressions from her upcoming have been converted into funny memes which are now trending on social, take a look at some of them.

Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma and Judwaa 2 actor Varun Dhawan are all set to connect with the audience, fans this time emotionally with their upcoming film Sui Dhaaga – Made in India. The film’s trailer has already been launched and is getting all the attention it requires. According to the film’s trailer, it appears to be a story about a married couple who struggles in life, surrounded by financial concerns. However, they aspire to begin their own business, utilising the talent and minimum resources they have. Apart from the first look of the movie which is creating all the buzz on social media, some weird, funny expressions of Anushka Sharma has also gone viral on social media and being used as funny, interesting memes.

One of the glamours actresses in the B-town, in Sui-Dhaaga, Anushka Sharma will be playing the role of Mamta, to his on-screen husband Varun Dhawan, playing as Mauji. It will be de-glam look of Anushka Sharma, which her fans, audience will be witnessing.

Meanwhile, ahead of film’s release, some of Anushka Sharma’s expressions from scenes in her upcoming Sui Dhaaga have gone viral on social media after her expressions were converted into funny memes. In one of the expression, Anushka Sharma seems to happy about something, shedding what appears to be tears of joy while in another scene, she is looking tense and upset. Take a look how people on social media used her expressions in creating funny memes.

Anushka Sharma’s reactions from upcoming Sui-Dhaaga doing rounds on social media as funny memes

Rare picture of Anushka Sharma waiting for Khaleesi in Meereen, along with Tyrion, Jorah and Daario! pic.twitter.com/mPnYGpqhVK — Karan Kapila (@KaranKapila) August 19, 2018

When U see anushka sharma memes everywhere nd u hve no idea new template kab aaenge pic.twitter.com/Xy7WUlkuCO — Rishabh Arora (@Rishabh_arora1) August 21, 2018

