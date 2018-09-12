Bollywood actor Anushka who is continued to experiment with her outfits, has once again left us awestruck with her unique styling in the outfit. A photograph is doing the rounds on the internet where she has donned a magenta outfit and she looks as gorgeous as ever in the outfit.

Anushka Sharma’s flawless fashion choices have always made our heads turn. From casual and comfortable style to dazzling outfits, she has created her own niche in the fashion industry. The actor who is on a promotional spree for ‘Sui Dhaga’ with Varun Dhawan is equally beautifully managing her appearances.

Now, a photograph is doing the rounds on the social media from her recent promotions where she looks like a splendid beauty. She wore a magenta coloured long shirt. The knot around the shoulder added more drama to her outfit.

She teamed up her long shirt with denim blue pant. She chose big golden loops as her statement jewellery which worked for the day. The confidence and attitude in her look made even more gorgeous as ever.

The actor has often times promoted her fashion label Nush which has successfully redefined the comfortable wearing for women. Going by this latest photograph, we must say she has gone a notch higher in nailing outfits in the fashion industry.

Also read: Anushka Sharma’s throwback photo with her brother is heartwarming

Recently, Bollywood insiders gave out a detail that owing to her busy schedule for movie promotions, Anushka Sharma has suffered a bulging disc and the doctors have advised her to take rest. However, hardworking and competent Anushka is in no mood to stop the promotions.

Talking about the movie promotions, Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan were seen at Star Plus Ganesh Mahotsav. The duo was accompanied with the TV renowned personalities like Divyanka Tripathi, Mohsin Khan and others.

Also read: Anushka Sharma suffers bulging disc, doctors advised rest

The makers recently released a trailer where Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma can be seen picturising the traditional stitching industry of India. The trailer received a lot of appreciation from the Bollywood celebrities. From Karan Johar to Alia Bhatt, B-town celebrities flooded the social media to give their best wishes.

Sui Dhaga is helmed by National Award winning producer-director duo of Maneesh Sharma and Sharat Katariya. The movie is slated to release on September 28.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More